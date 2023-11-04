Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson's funeral details announced

Adam Johnson will be "eternally missed", his family have said as details about the Nottingham Panthers player's funeral were announced. An obituary has been published for the 29 year old almost one week after he the 29-year-old was fatally struck in the neck by an opponent's skate during a match against the Sheffield Steelers

. Since the American's death was announced on Sunday, October 28, there has been an outpouring of grief from around the world, with a sea of flowers being left outside the Motorpoint Arena. The Panthers said on Tuesday that fans would be invited on to the ice at the venue to sign a book of condolences on Saturday, November 4. A two-minute silence is also due to take place at 8.20pm at the event, which opens to the public at 5.30pm. The obituary was posted on the website of Dougherty funeral home and cremation service, which is based in Mr Johnson's home city of Hibbing in Minnesota. Read more: It says Mr Johnson "loved the outdoors and the simple things in life", including fishing, golfing, reading and having coffees with his fiancée, Ryan Wolfe. "Adam loved to live a slower life and took pleasure in the small, everyday things," reads the tribute. "Adam had a quiet confidence about him and was never boastful. He was never looking to be the center of attention, but rather he preferred to listen to others and do what he could to make them feel importan

