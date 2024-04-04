Nottingham Man Wins £120,000 Lottery Jackpot to Buy a Toilet

A Nottingham man known as Mr R has won a £120,000 National Lottery jackpot. He plans to spend his winnings on a new downstairs toilet. Mr R matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw and will receive £10,000 a month for one year.

He chose to release some details about his win but remains anonymous. The National Lottery congratulated him on his win.

