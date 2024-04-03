Nottingham Magazine Left Lion Faces Closure Due to City Council Cuts

A Nottingham magazine that has been publishing for more than 20 years says it may not be able to stay afloat due to factors including city council cuts. Left Lion Magazine, a free publication distributed throughout the city every month, was first set up as a website in 2003 before its first print product came out the following year.

Encouraging people to financially support the magazine, the latest edition of Left Lion carries a full-page notice headlined: "We might not be here this time next year." The notice says issues it is facing include declining advertising revenue, which covers the majority of its costs. The notice also says: "The cuts at Nottingham City Council are affecting us too. Although we are not directly funded by them - or indeed any other public body in the city - a side effect of the Section 114 notice they have placed on them is that some of our biggest advertisers are not currently able to advertise with us

