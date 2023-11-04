Nottingham Forest working on deal for Brazilian defender Nino

Nottingham Forest are reportedly working on a deal for Brazilian defender Nino ahead of the January transfer window. The Reds already have a strong Brazilian contingent at the City Ground and have used the South American market to good effect in recent windows. And reports suggest they have their eye on recruiting from across the Atlantic once again. According to Brazilian media outlet UOL, the Fluminense centre-back has “an agreement very well under way” with Forest

. It is said the “negotiation values” are unknown but the 26-year-old is expected to leave the club at the end of their season. READ MORE: Forest predicted XI as Cooper faces Aston Villa dilemma READ MORE: Forest midfielder in 'difficult situation' amid transfer talk Turkish side Besiktas and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab have been linked with Nino. But UOL say a move to the Reds is “already considered closed” behind the scenes at Fluminense. The defender has made more than 180 league appearances for the club. He joined them in 2019 from Criciuma, where he came up through the ranks. Forest have Brazilians Felipe, Danilo, Murillo and Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos in their squad at present. They also have Gustavo Scarpa on their books, but he is spending the season on loan at Olympiacos. Centre-back Murillo put pen to paper for Steve Cooper’s side in the summer and has made a big impact since being handed his debut last mont

