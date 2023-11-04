Nottingham Forest Takes Loan for Tottenham Hotspur Instalments

Nottingham Forest have taken out a loan in relation to £32.5million of instalments due from Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of Brennan Johnson. The Nigel Doughty Academy graduate left the Reds for Spurs on deadline day in the summer. The £47.5m deal ended Johnson’s 14-year association with his boyhood club. A filing on Companies House shows when future instalments of the fee are due, with Tottenham owing £32.5m over the next three years

. Forest have taken out a loan with Macquarie Bank which will raise funds and means Spurs pay the bank when the instalments are due. READ MORE: I think Forest have had decent run but Luton result upset us most READ MORE: Failed Forest transfer explained after £14m Chelsea call Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explained on X (formerly Twitter): “It is quite common with large transfers these days. Forest have £32.5m of IOU’s from Spurs due over next three years. Macquarie offers Forest (say) £27m now and collects money from Spurs on the due dates. Good for Forest cash flow, Macquarie earn an effective interest fee.” The document on Companies House shows £10m is due from Tottenham on August 31, 2024, followed by £10m on August 31, 2025, and £12.5m on August 31, 2026. The instalments are due on “the payment dates set out” even in the event of Johnson moving on from Spurs in the next three year

