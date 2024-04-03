Nottingham Forest secure crucial win over Fulham

Nottingham Forest boosted their survival hopes with a big 3-1 win over Fulham at the City Ground on Tuesday night. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White all got on the scoresheet in a superb first half by the hosts. A Tosin Adarabioyo header shortly after the break set up a more nervy second half, but the Reds saw out the victory and could have added to their goal tally. The result moved them three points clear of the relegation zone with seven matches to go.

Below is a look at what Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo had to say after the final whistle

