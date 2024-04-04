Nottingham Forest's Win Over Fulham Boosts Their Relegation Battle

Nottingham Forest head into their final seven games of the season buoyed by Tuesday night’s magnificent 3-1 win over Fulham. Their battle to avoid relegation still has some way to run, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side claimed an important three points in style at the City Ground. Now the challenge is to build on that result and performance. Ahead of Sunday’s trip to the capital to face Tottenham Hotspur, Reds reporter Sarah Clapson held a live Q&A on our Forest Facebook page.

Below is a look at how it panned out. READ MORE: Contract status of every Forest player as Reds face big decisions READ MORE: Brennan Johnson warning for Forest as injury question answered ahead of Spurs clash Q: Matz Sels’ distribution is really good and he doesn’t panic when the ball is played to him. A:He was very calm throughout on Tuesday night. He kept cool when Fulham started to apply a bit of pressure in the second half and when a few set-pieces came i

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham Forest players praise team's potential after win over FulhamMorgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood believe that Nottingham Forest has not yet reached their full potential this season, despite a strong performance against Fulham. Forest secured a 3-1 victory with goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Wood, and Gibbs-White. The win comes after a draw with Crystal Palace, where Wood also scored. Gibbs-White commended the team's first-half performance against Fulham.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest Earn Back Deducted Points with Win Over FulhamNottingham Forest secure a 3-1 victory over Fulham, earning back the four points they lost due to a deduction in just four days.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest secure crucial win over FulhamNottingham Forest boosted their survival hopes with a big 3-1 win over Fulham at the City Ground on Tuesday night. The result moved them three points clear of the relegation zone with seven matches to go.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Gibbs-White and Wood make the same Nottingham Forest point after Fulham winThe latest Nottingham Forest news as both players were on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over the Cottagers at the City Ground on Tuesday night.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nuno says Nottingham Forest have set standard with Fulham winLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds beat Fulham 3-1 at the City Ground

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest ratings - Gibbs-White shines in big win over FulhamLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds beat Fulham 3-1 at the City Ground

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »