Nottingham Forest's Fight for Premier League Survival

Nottingham Forest have a big two months ahead as they fight for Premier League survival. The Reds moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday thanks to their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. However, there is a lot of work to be done to ensure they do not drop back into the bottom three. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are above the dotted line on goal difference alone - with -16 compared to 18th-placed Luton Town’s -19.
They are still in a precarious position and desperately need to create some breathing space between themselves and the teams below them. READ MORE: Forest notebook featuring Wood's 'love' for Nuno and Fulham warning READ MORE: Financial woes that could yet save Forest from relegation laid bare Four of Forest’s final eight games are at the City Ground, starting with Tuesday night’s clash with Fulham. Three of their remaining away games are against teams around them, in Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley. Opportunities to claim points are ther
