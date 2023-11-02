Nottingham Forest questions answered on goalkeepers and Sangare

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment when they host Aston Villa on Sunday.

Just as they were against Liverpool on Sunday, individual errors were costly. Morgan Gibbs-White didn’t need to give away the free-kick for Luton’s first, Serge Aurier slipped when he went to clear the ball in, then Forest didn’t deal with it. It became a different game then, although Joe Worrall should still have done better for the equaliser.

Getting his subs wrong is not something Cooper has done too often. More often than not we have talked about the positive impact substitutions have made from off the bench. I’m sure he will have learnt from that. headtopics.com

Forest know where they need to improve, but they do have a base to build on. Individually and collectively they can get better, but it was always going to take time for a new-look team to develop. It can still be a positive season, but steady progress is no bad thing.

Having so many attacking players sidelined is having a huge impact. It’s not just losing Hudson-Odoi which is a blow, it is also being without Chris Wood and Divock Origi, and with Taiwo Awoniyi just coming back. headtopics.com

You know what you are going to get with Ryan Yates. He brings a bit of bite and grit, and he will chase down absolutely everything. Yates can still have a big role to play this season. He will get back in the XI at some point - injuries, form and suspensions will come into play - and he can be a good option to bring on from off the bench. He has already shown he can make an impact as a substitute.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: nottslive »

Nottingham Forest faithful plan tribute to the Panthers' Adam JohnsonLatest Nottingham Forest news as supporters organise a tribute to late Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson Read more ⮕

Nottingham Forest tipped to reignite Garcia transfer interestLatest Nottingham Forest transfer news with Reds said to have made late approach for defender in summer transfer window Read more ⮕

Aston Villa to be without key players for clash against Nottingham ForestAston Villa are expected to be without at least four players for the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend. Both teams go into the game at the City Ground on Sunday in contrasting form. Read more ⮕

Nottingham Forest legend suggests Ryan Yates should be recalled to starting line-upGarry Birtles, a Nottingham Forest legend, has recommended that Ryan Yates should be brought back into the starting line-up as the club aims to improve their form. Forest has not won a game in six matches and will face Aston Villa on Sunday. Yates has not started a game since his impressive performance in the 1-0 win against Chelsea on September 2. Birtles believes that Yates should not be overlooked despite the success of other midfielders. Read more ⮕

Nottingham Forest urged to turn to Ryan Yates at expense of record signingThe latest Nottingham Forest news from Nottinghamshire Live as a Reds legend calls for the return of Ryan Yates Read more ⮕

Newcastle United Leonardo 'contact' puts Nottingham Forest on red alertLatest Nottingham Forest news as Newcastle United reportedly make contact with Santos over Reds target Marcos Leonardo Read more ⮕