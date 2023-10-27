Nottingham Forest press conference notes featuring Cooper on subs backfiring

Nottingham Forest head to Anfield on Sunday looking to put the frustration of last weekend’s draw behind them.
Luton subs Almost a week on, the changes Cooper made against the Hatters continue to be a talking point. The topic came up again ahead of Sunday’s match. “No coach makes changes to have a negative effect on a game. You always make changes with the best intentions.
Wood brace Due to how the match panned out, Chris Wood’s brace didn’t get the attention it would have done had the hosts taken all three points. In the absence of the injured Taiwo Awoniyi, Wood has been tasked with leading the line for the Reds - and he put in a solid individual display at the City Ground, even if he might have added to his tally further. headtopics.com
“He got ready and has been really good. He’s looked good in training and looked really fit and fresh. “He’s part of the leadership group the players voted in, which tells you he’s a respected guy and is well thought of. He brings his experience and he shares his opinion quite comfortably.”
Priced £3, this month's edition will give a flavour of what's to come from our monthly Women's Football News.