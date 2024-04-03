Nottingham Forest players praise team's potential after win over Fulham

Both Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood have said that Nottingham Forest haven’t yet shown the full potential of their squad enough this season after blowing Fulham away in the first half. Goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Wood and Gibbs-White saw Forest race into a 3-0 lead at the City Ground before the half time whistle.

Fulham did get a goal back in the early stages of the second half, but Forest were able to see out the game to pick up what could be a massive three points in the race for survival. The match came four days after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, where Wood was again on the scoresheet. Speaking after the win over Fulham, Gibbs-White said that the first half performance against the Cottagers was a continuation of what the team showed in the second half vs Palac

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gibbs-White and Wood make the same Nottingham Forest point after Fulham winThe latest Nottingham Forest news as both players were on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over the Cottagers at the City Ground on Tuesday night.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest fans fear Morgan Gibbs-White will be sold after what he did against FulhamThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Morgan Gibbs-White inspires Nottingham Forest to crucial victory over FulhamMorgan Gibbs-White's outstanding performance helps Nottingham Forest secure a 3-1 win against Fulham, easing their relegation concerns in the Premier League.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Nottingham Forest ratings - Gibbs-White shines in big win over FulhamLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds beat Fulham 3-1 at the City Ground

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest 3 Fulham 1 LIVE - Hudson-Odoi, Wood and Gibbs-White score for RedsLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds face the Cottagers at the City Ground

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Arsenal Linked with Nottingham Forest Star Morgan Gibbs-WhiteArsenal are the latest club to be linked with a summer move for Nottingham Forest star man Morgan Gibbs-White. Forest, who have already faced a Premier League points deduction, may have to sell their star players to avoid further sanctions.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »