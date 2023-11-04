Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper remains positive despite winless streak

His inquisitor hadn’t even finished asking the question before Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper responded. “Glass half full,” the Welshman interjected, as it was put to him that his team are five points above the relegation zone but also five points off the top eight. Cooper applied that type of positivity throughout his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa, along with a dose of perspective

. The Reds take on Unai Emery’s side at the City Ground having gone six games without a win. Below is a look at what Cooper had to say ahead of this weekend’s fixture. READ MORE: Forest predicted XI as Cooper faces Aston Villa dilemma READ MORE: Awoniyi injury situation explained as Forest prepare for Villa Making progress Forest haven’t won since beating Chelsea on September 2, although they have registered four draws during that time. Points have undoubtedly been dropped on certain occasions, but Cooper emphasised just how far the Reds have come in the space of two years. He made it clear, too, how excited he is about what is possible in the future, while stressing progress will take time. “You have to take a deep breath and think about how we are doing in general,” he said. “We are in a much better place than we were a year ago, and definitely a much better place than where we were two years ag

