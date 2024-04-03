Nottingham Forest Earn Back Deducted Points with Win Over Fulham

Nottingham Forest have provided themselves a big survival boost with the Reds earning back the four points they lost via a deduction in just four days. The Reds came out as 3-1 winners over Fulham at the City Ground on Tuesday night with a first half performance blowing away their opponents. The win moves them onto 25 points. Forest got off to the perfect start at the City Ground with Callum Hudson-Odoi giving them the lead after just nine minutes.

It got even better 10 minutes later when Chris Wood doubled their advantage with a shot from outside of the area. READ MORE: Nottingham Forest 3 Fulham 1 LIVE - Hudson-Odoi, Wood and Gibbs-White score for Reds, Williams hits post READ MORE: Nottingham Forest notebook: Wood's 'love' for Nuno, Fulham warning, Lingard lambasted again The way the game was going even prompted Fulham boss Marco Silva into making three changes after just half an hour. Willian, Adama Traore and Tom Cairney all entering the field of pla

