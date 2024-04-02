Nottingham Forest Defeats Fulham 3-1 at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways in style as they toppled Fulham 3-1 at the City Ground courtesy of goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White. The Reds got off to the perfect start as they went 2-0 up inside the opening 20 minutes. A Forza Garibaldi banner across the Trent End before kick-off had read ‘shut everything out and play your game’ - and the hosts did just that early on. Hudson-Odoi was first on the scoresheet with just nine minutes on the clock.

The winger cut inside and curled the ball into the far corner after a being teed up by a terrific through-ball from Morgan Gibbs-White. READ MORE: How the action unfolded at the City Ground READ MORE: FFP woes could lead to 'nightmare scenario' as Forest banner says it all Wood then made it 2-0 with 19 minutes gone, firing in from range after a neat turn. And the hosts could have had more before the break as Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga both spurned big chance

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham Forest 2 Fulham 0 LIVE - Hudson-Odoi and Wood score for RedsLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds face the Cottagers at the City Ground

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest 3 Fulham 1 LIVE - Hudson-Odoi, Wood and Gibbs-White score for RedsLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds face the Cottagers at the City Ground

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest ratings - Gibbs-White shines in big win over FulhamLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds beat Fulham 3-1 at the City Ground

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest Boost Survival Hopes with Victory over FulhamNottingham Forest secure a crucial victory over Fulham to move three points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood, and Morgan Gibbs-White score in the first half to secure the win.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Fulham boss makes better claim after 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham ForestLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamdshireLive as Marco Silva previews City Ground clash and references heavy Reds defeat at Craven Cottage

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nuno Espirito Santo names Nottingham Forest team to face FulhamHead coach Nuno Espirito Santo has named his Nottingham Forest team to face Fulham in this evening’s crunch Premier League clash. The Reds go into tonight’s game having moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »