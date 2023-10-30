Nottingham Forest continue to integrate summer recruits with Andrey Santos' league debut

Head coach Steve Cooper says the Reds are still going through the process of integrating their summer recruits. And another step on that journey was taken on Sunday as Andrey Santos made his league debut for the club.

Prior to coming off the bench in the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool, the Chelsea loanee's only appearance for Forest had been as a starter against Burnley in the Carabao Cup in August. He did not get long on the pitch, but the minutes could still prove valuable for the 19-year-old as he settles into English football.READ MORE: Why Liverpool boss struggled with 'impossible' Forest match

The Reds are also going through another period of adaptation themselves following their summer overhaul. Santos was one of 13 signings made during the transfer window, with Cooper cautioning time is needed for his new-look group to progress. headtopics.com

"We want to try to integrate new players as much as we can, while trying to be as competitive as we can," he said of bringing on Santos. "We felt there was an opportunity to get on the ball at that time.

"Orel (Mangala) had been yellow carded and we could see how things were going with that, so I wanted to take that away from the referee and get him off. It was an opportunity to get Andrey some minutes. He's been waiting patiently and has been training well enough, so let's see where we go from there with him. headtopics.com

"We're trying to integrate a load of new players again after making seven signings on deadline day. We're still a club in transition. "It is going to be a really tough season. But we really believe in ourselves and we feel like we are doing some OK things. Some things are changing for the better, on and off the pitch, and hopefully that can help us succeed this season."

