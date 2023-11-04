Nottingham Forest coach faces goalkeeper dilemma ahead of Aston Villa clash

Head coach Steve Cooper faces a difficult dilemma when it comes to selecting his Nottingham Forest team for Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa. Goalkeeper Matt Turner has been in the spotlight on the back of last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool. As a result, there has been no shortage of debate about whether a change should be made between the posts. Turner has kept his place since joining the Reds from Arsenal and has made some good saves during his 11 appearances, including at Anfield

. But he made a horrible error for Liverpool’s third goal and had also endured a tough afternoon against Brentford early last month. READ MORE: Forest midfielder in 'difficult situation' amid transfer talk READ MORE: Axed Nottingham Forest director linked with Italian job The American has fellow summer signing Odysseas Vlachodimos breathing down his neck, and Cooper must weigh up whether it might be time to hand the latter his debut. It is a big call to make. It is not the only key decision for the Forest boss. But player availability will have a significant bearing on his starting XI against Villa. The Reds were forced to go without a recognised striker in their line-up last Sunday. Losing Chris Wood in the build-up to the game saw Cooper change his plans, switching from a back four to a five-man defence. His attacking options remain limited, with Divock Origi and Callum Hudson-Odoi also sideline

