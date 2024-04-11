Nottingham Forest boss calls for unity amid relegation battle

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has called on Nottingham Forest 's players and fans to "stay together" in their relegation battle . Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says the uncertainty at the bottom of the Premier League harms the competition's integrity. Any decision must come by 24 May, five days after the final games of the season - although Forest's case is expected to be completed before then.
Forest are out of the relegation zone on goal difference, while Everton, a place above them, are also expected to appeal against their second deduction of the season. "It can affect the integrity of the competition, no doubt about it," said Nuno before Saturday's visit of Wolves. "In terms of our approach, it will not change. Since we arrived there has always been the same objective, to win the games and realise that we have tough opponents and how we can do things. "It's a mess because it's appeal after appeal after appeal and we don't know what exactly is going to happen. "We have expectations, Everton have expectations and the other clubs don't know what is going to happen or for the next season. All these things must be solved as soon as possible." Both Nottingham Forest and Everton are awaiting outcomes of appeals against their points deductions this season. Nuno added: "I never experienced this situation - none of us have experienced this before. It's a mess. "So much is going on, we cannot clearly know what is going to happen. Let's wait.
Nottingham Forest Nuno Espirito Santo Relegation Battle Premier League Uncertainty Integrity Appeal Points Deduction Everton
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »