Nottingham Forest awaits ruling on Everton's second financial breach case

Nottingham Forest will be watching on with interest as a ruling on Everton ’s second case over alleged financial breaches is expected this week. Earlier this season, the Toffees were docked 10 points for breaking Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Their punishment was reduced to six points on appeal, but they potentially face another deduction for a second breach. A three-day hearing into Everton ’s second charge took place last month.
The verdict could come as early as today (April 8), should the timeframes set out in the Premier League handbook be adhered to. READ MORE: What Forest defeat to Spurs says about relegation fight as questions asked READ MORE: Forest injury latest ahead of key Wolves clash Forest have themselves been deducted four points for breaking the financial rules, although the club have lodged an appeal against the sanction. An appeal hearing is expected this month. The Premier League have put in place a backstop date of May 24 - five days after the final round of fixtures for this season - to conclude the situations of both the Reds and Everton. The rules state any appeal hearing should “conclude no later than and if possible some time before” that date. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men currently sit two places and four points below Sean Dyche’s team in the table. Forest are 17th with 25 points after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, while Everton are 15th with 29 point
