Nottingham councillor opposes government trust running 'inadequate' children's services

The Nottingham councillor in charge of the council’s ‘inadequate’ children’s services says the Government appointing a trust to run them is “the last thing we want”. Nottingham City Council is one of only 13 local authorities in the country currently delivering services to children rated as ‘inadequate’ by the watchdog Ofsted. Inspectors gave the service the lowest possible rating in 2022, because it was so poor some children had been left at risk of harm.

An improvement board was put in place and regular Ofsted monitoring visits have been taking place to ensure critical changes are made. In an update in January, His Majesty’s Inspector Margaret Burke said service staff “remained resolute in their improvement journey and have continued to make step changes and service modifications, which are improving the quality and impact of practice for vulnerable children and young people and their familie

