Nottingham City Council Spending £700,000 on Scaffolding for Ageing Building

Nottingham City Council is spending £700,000 on putting up scaffolding every day to maintain one of its ageing building s. The authority says that without the spending on its London Road Heat Station , there is a risk that the Enviroenergy network would have to be shut down. The £700,000 spend has been approved across the next five years, with the council saying that "continual maintenance and servicing is required to ensure the network operates at optimum availability.

" The Enviroenergy network, owned and operated by Nottingham City Council, is the UK's largest district heating network and delivers power to over 5,000 customers. Given that the London Road site is over 50 years old, the council says a full-time contractor is needed with staff on site five days per week to put scaffolding up on a day-to-day basis. The council is now set to agree a new contract with a scaffolding company for an initial three years, up to a maximum of fiv

