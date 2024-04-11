Nottingham City Council Allows Taxi Drivers to Use Older Vehicles

Nottingham City Council has announced that taxi drivers will be allowed to use older vehicles in order to support the industry during challenging times. Previously, taxis could only be licensed for up to 10 years, but now they can be licensed for up to 15 years from the date of first registration. The council believes this change will make the industry more resilient and help create more job opportunities .

The new policy applies to both private hire vehicles and hackney carriages, with additional requirements for annual MOT checks

