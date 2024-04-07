Nottingham City Airport considers relocation amid housing plans

One of Nottingham City Airport 's directors says a relocation is being considered amid plans for thousands of homes on the current site. Developers are eventually planning to build up to 1,600 houses on the Tollerton airfield land, with an initial phase of 400 houses being submitted for planning permission earlier this year.

The latest plans, being considered by Rushcliffe Borough Council, would entail the demolition of the café and air traffic building at the airport, as well as the removal of its runway. Brian Wells is the co-director of Truman Aviation, which runs Nottingham City Airport, and has now said that the facility could move to another site. Mr Wells said: "My guess is that we will still be flying in two years' time. Things, I believe, cannot happen as quick as some people think. always looking to find an alternative if that is possible

Nottingham City Airport Relocation Housing Plans Tollerton Airfield Rushcliffe Borough Council Truman Aviation

