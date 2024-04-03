Nottingham bunker to be transformed into a creative hub

A Nottingham bunker built to survive a Cold War nuclear apocalypse could be given a starkly different future use under new plans. Property developer Hamilton Russell Homes, which bought the War Rooms and the land around it in 2022, is planning to transform the 1950s command centre on Chalfont Drive in Beechdale, Nottingham, into a thriving creative hub.

The structure, which would have been the seat of power if a nuclear war erupted, could soon be turned into a modern cultural centre with café/restaurant, activity space for the housebuilder's charity partner Base 51, a recording studio, and co-working facilities. It would also feature educational spaces designed to showcase the building's fascinating history. The surrounding land would be used to deliver 103 affordable homes in partnership with East Midlands Homes, the developers explaine

