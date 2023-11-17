Notorious Baby Rapist Loses Eighth Parole Appeal

A notorious baby rapist whose minimum jail term of just six years caused a national outcry has lost his eighth appeal to be released on parole. Evil Alan Webster, then 40, was sentenced to life in January 2006 but under the terms of his sentence would have been eligible for parole in 2012, despite the depravity of his crimes. The monster was jailed alongside accomplice Tanya French, 19, who got five years, after he pleaded guilty to several counts of rape against a 12-week-old baby girl.

Webster took photographs of himself raping, sexually assaulting and abusing the baby, who was being looked after by French. The attacks took place between February and March 2004. The initial sentence was challenged and in June 2006 a panel of five senior judges at the Court of Appeal, headed by the Lord Chief Justice, Lord Phillips, ruled that Webster's six-year minimum term was too shor

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LİVELANCS: Pregnant Woman with Heart Condition Feels Reassured about Having a BabyA pregnant woman with a heart condition, considered at an unusually high risk of dying, feels reassured about having a baby after a pre-conception consultation. Despite previous complications, the couple believes that steps have been taken to increase monitoring and ensure the well-being of the mother.

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

MOTHERANDBABY: Understanding Postnatal Depression: Symptoms and CausesPostnatal depression is a form of depression that affects new parents after having a baby. Learn about the symptoms and causes of postnatal depression.

Source: MotherAndBaby | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Woman with heart condition dies while pregnant despite reassurancesA woman with a heart condition died while pregnant, despite being reassured that she could have a baby. Sarah Read, 31, suffered a severe stroke after undergoing an abortion that doctors had recommended due to her underlying heart condition.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

METROUK: Married At First Sight Couple Adam and Tayah to Get Married AgainMarried At First Sight's Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria are preparing to tie the knot again after meeting on the show. They fell in love and continued their relationship after the show ended. They are now expecting a baby and planning a December wedding.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Barry Williams Eliminated in Week Eight of Dancing CompetitionFormer professional dancer Cheryl Burke discusses the elimination of Barry Williams and the challenges of the current season. She praises Alyson Hannigan and offers advice. Read on for more insights.

Source: hellomag | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Labour MPs rebel over refusal to back Gaza ceasefireSir Keir Starmer's leadership has been tested after more than 50 of his MPs and eight shadow ministers rebelled over Labour's refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza. In total, 56 Labour MPs defied Sir Keir's orders and voted in favour of an SNP amendment that called explicitly for a ceasefire in Gaza - despite warnings that it was designed to cause 'division'. They were joined by eight members of the frontbench who, in breaking collective responsibility, were forced to resign from their posts. But why has the issue of a ceasefire caused so much division? And why does the Labour leader not support one? Sky News explains.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »