Note left by Marine gunman hints he 'won't be found alive'

Investigators search the bottom of the Androscoggin River for signs of Robert Card, the man believed to have killed 18 people in a mass shooting (Picture: AFP/GETTY) A note left by suspected Maine mass shooter suggested he would not be found alive. Authorities continued the massive manhunt for Robert Card, the man suspected of killing 18 people and injuring another 13 in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night.

The content of the note suggested to investigators Card planned to take his own life, and may explain why part of the search for the fugitive gunman has focused on the nearby Androscoggin River. Card’s car was found at a boat ramp on the river in the nearby town of Lisbon, and a boat previously registered to him is currently missing. On Friday, investigators were seen searching the waterway by boat, aircraft, and drone.

Maine police searching for gunman check possible suicide noteAuthorities found a note at a home associated with Robert Card that was addressed to his son. Read more ⮕

Mysterious note found at home of Maine gunman ‘who killed 18’ in rampageVideo filmed by eyewitness Nichoel Wyman Arel also showed police officers frisking people around the scene, as paramedics loaded a person into an ambulance. Read more ⮕

