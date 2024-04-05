Nostalgic trip for Lord David Blunkett as he returns to Shrewsbury

Former Secretary of State Lord David Blunkett returned to Shrewsbury , where in his youth he attended Condover School for the Blind. Still bearing the Sure Start sign - although no longer a Sure Start centre - the building stands in legacy to the one-stop shop family programme established back when Lord Blunkett was Education Secretary in 1999.

Labour’s second term in Government saw the Sheffield-born Blunkett appointed to the role of Home Secretary in 2001 serving in that role until 2004 and returning to the cabinet again in 2005. But before his time in office, the Lord - then, just David - was educated in the Shropshire county town

Lord David Blunkett Shrewsbury Condover School For The Blind Sure Start Government Policy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour may be unable to afford possible £10bn Waspi payout, warns Lord BlunkettNeither the Government nor Labour have so far committed to setting up a compensation scheme for the 3.6 million Waspi women who have been impacted

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Labour may struggle to afford compensation for Waspi women, says Lord BlunkettFormer Labour pensions secretary Lord Blunkett has said the party may struggle to afford the potential of over £10bn in compensation for the millions of women hit by changes to the state pension. The Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) group has recommended that each member should receive up to £3,000 in compensation due to government failures. However, neither the Government nor the Labour party have committed to setting up a compensation scheme for the 3.6 million affected women.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

LORD BLUNKETT: If Britain had brought in identity cards, illegal immigration would be a fraction of...LORD BLUNKETT: Identity cards are a simple, practical and affordable answer, one that would shatter the business model of organised international gangs making billions from human trafficking.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Former Home Secretary David Blunkett coming back to Shrewsbury - decades after he went to the town's blind schoolFormer Home Secretary Lord David Blunkett is coming to Shrewsbury next week - returning to the town where he went to school.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Academy switch is aspirational for Shrewsbury kidsShrewsbury Town’s academy will move from Shrewsbury Sports Village to Croud Meadow this summer.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Tonight with Andrew Marr: Lord David Frost, Stephen Flynn, and moreAndrew Marr is joined by Lord David Frost, Stephen Flynn, Lord James Arbuthnot, Natasha Clark, Neil Basu, Fraser Knight, and Dr Gillian Wright on Wednesday's episode of Tonight with Andrew Marr. The show covers various topics including Brexit, politics, and healthcare. Watch the full episode on Global Player.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »