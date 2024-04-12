Norwich City Defender Hopes to Make Scotland Squad for European Championship

The Norwich City defender has featured in only nine matches this season due to a disrupted return following a severe Achilles injury suffered at the close of the previous campaign. And the 48-time capped star admits time isn't on his side to get back playing regular football ahead of the tournament that begins in Germany nine weeks today.

However, the 32-year-old is chomping at the bit to do all he can to be among Clarke's 23-man squad having had a taste of a major international competition three years ago, albeit without mass spectators.Norfolk, Hanley said: "It might sound a bit cliche, but you've got to be playing at your club, and you've got to be playing well. "I've not got much time to do that, but hopefully I can get back involved before the end of the season. Hopefully I can get involved with the play-offs and let's see what happens. "The decision was 'do I carry on not being able to perform, or do I take a step back and improve physically?' "I've experienced a major competition before with Scotland and the downside to that one was it was during Covid when the stadium capacities were majorly reduced. "It was still an unbelievable experience, probably one of the best experiences of my career, but this one's proper, playing the hosts in the opening game in Munich.

