Norwich City backed to secure play-off spot in Championship

Norwich City are being backed to keep hold of sixth spot in the Championship play-off race. Both Jobi McAnuff and Roberts Snodgrass, who were on punditry duty for Sky Sports on Easter Monday, picked the Canaries to make the play-offs. It is David Wagner's side who currently occupy sixth in the table, on 64 points from 40 games. In seventh are Coventry City, who have 60 from 39 games while PNE are in eighth, on 59 points from 39 too.

Middlesbrough have played one more game and are one point worse off than North End, while 10th placed Hull City are on 58 points from 39 matches. Ex-Norwich City man, Snodgrass, thinks his old club are best placed at present. 'I think the final position, for me, is Norwich,' he said. 'Over the last two or three months, they have really got to grips with personnel. They have got a settled squad and lads are doing really well, so for me, I am going to go for Norwich.' Ex-Watford and Reading man, McAnuff, added: 'I can't disagree with those points, right no

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United rivals Leicester City hoping for triple boost ahead of pivotal Championship double-headerLeicester City are approaching Easter fixtures against Bristol City and Norwich City

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leicester City slip up at Bristol City and Championship race takes a huge twistThe Foxes lost 1-0 to Bristol City meaning Leeds United stayed top of the Championship ahead of their game at Watford

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Championship: Top-six sides Ipswich, West Brom and Norwich all aheadFollow action from the Championship, with Ipswich v Sheffield Wednesday one of eight games at 15:00 GMT.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Championship: Swansea lead Cardiff but miss penaltyFollow live text commentary from the Championship as Swansea City take on Cardiff City.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Championship: Leicester come from behind to draw level with NorwichFollow live text commentary from the EFL as Leicester City take on Norwich City in the Championship.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Former Norwich City director's comments about black footballers branded 'absolute disgrace'He caused upset by saying it could be a choice between football or jail, and then named several black players.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »