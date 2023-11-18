Norwegian skier restrained after lunging at eco activists disrupting Alpine Skiing World Cup

This is the astonishing moment a Norwegian skier had to be restrained as he lunged at eco activists disrupting the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Gurgl, Austria today. Henrik Kristoffersen , Norway's most successful slalom skier, was seen being pulled away from protestors while officials dragged others off the slopes in what became a dramatic interruption to the slalom event.

With fiver skiers left to go, the race was interrupted as Last Generation activists sat spray painted the ice, held signs and sat behind the finish line with five skiers yet to finish. Speaking over the footage, Eurosport commentators said the protestors were 'trying their best to disrupt the sport to be honest which the fans seem to disagree with more than anybody'. Kristoffersen was seen pointing at the protestors, visibly agitated as officials and police tried to hold him back. 'It's so disrespectful,' Kristoffersen told Norway's national broadcaster NRK. 'Say what you want, vote and try to change things from ther





