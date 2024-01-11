Norway Becomes First Country to Approve Commercial-Scale Deep-Sea Mining

Norway has become the first country in the world to move forward with the controversial practice of commercial-scale deep-sea mining. The bill, passed on Tuesday, will accelerate the hunt for precious metals which are in high demand for green technologies. The plan concerns Norwegian waters, but agreement on mining in international waters could also be reached this year.

The Norwegian government said it was being cautious and would only begin issuing licences once further environmental studies were carried out. The deep sea hosts potato-sized rocks called nodules and crusts which contain minerals such as lithium, scandium and cobalt, critical for clean technologies, including in batteries. Norway's proposal will open up 280,000 sq km (108,000 sq miles) of its national waters for companies to apply to mine these sources - an area bigger than the size of the UK. Although these minerals are available on land, they are concentrated in a few countries, increasing the risk to supply





BBCScienceNews » / 🏆 87. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Stonebraker's PostgreSQL Becomes Most Popular Database Among DevelopersCelebrating his 80th birthday this year, Michael Stonebraker continues with his work in database research, but his mark on the industry has been cemented with PostgreSQL, the open source relational database system which, for the first time, became the most popular among developers this year, according to the 2023 Stack Overflow survey.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

The Controversial Business Philosophy of Putting Employees FirstThe effects of uncertainty on work are undeniable. CEOs are torn between growing revenues and managing teams. A controversial business philosophy from India in the mid-2000s, where employees were prioritized over customers, is recalled.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Liverpool Beats Manchester United for the First Time in WSL HistoryLiverpool came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory against Manchester United in the WSL. Ella Toone scored early for Man Utd, but Liverpool equalized through Emma Koivisto. Koivisto's goal should have been disallowed as it hit her arm, but officials missed the infringement.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Married At First Sight UK Star Ella Morgan Plans New Career PathMarried At First Sight UK star Ella Morgan has decided to pursue a new career path after not finding a husband on the show. She has also quit her job and wants to focus on documentaries and TV presenting. Ella, the first transgender contestant on the show, believes there is space for her in the industry as there aren't many trans presenters.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Family prepares for first Christmas without Airdrie dadA grief-stricken family who will be spending their first Christmas without Airdrie dad Stephen McCluskey have said that there will be a feeling of 'emptiness' this year and a 'void that can never be filled.'

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Celebrity Babies Celebrate Their First ChristmasMany famous faces, including Molly-Mae Hague and Paris Hilton, are spending their first Christmas with their newest family members – after welcoming adorable babies in 2023. This year has seen the arrival of many babies who are all helping make the big day that extra bit special for their celebrity parents.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »