Northwood Suffers Defeat Against Corinthian-Casuals

Northwood suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Corinthian-Casuals in their first visit to King George's Field in over 30 years. The bottom of the table Casuals recorded their first win in 22 league matches , boosting their chances of avoiding relegation. Northwood faced several changes due to injuries and unavailability, including goalkeeper Matt Messer. Debutant Dan O'Brien replaced him in goal, while Denzel Effah and Archie James also made their first starts.
Casuals took advantage of a strong wind and quickly established a two-goal lead within the first 20 minutes
Northwood Corinthian-Casuals Defeat Win League Matches Relegation Injuries Unavailability Goalkeeper Debutant Strong Wind
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Northwood beat Hartley Wintney to seal consecutive victoriesNorthwood completed back-to-back wins for the first time since August as they followed up their midweek thrashing of Badshot Lea with a comfortable…
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »