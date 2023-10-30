Northwood suffer 2-0 defeat against Thatcham Town

Northwood were unable to end their winless run with as they fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at a Thatcham Town side who were just one place above them in the table prior to the game.

Deago Dunbar-Bonnie was unavailable and missed his first game of the season along with Sam Jenkins and Harry McCorkell. Reece Cameron started for the first time since his arrival from Harrow Borough and there were places on the bench for Godlove Oppong, after his long-term injury, and new signing Harry McKenna who is on dual-registration with Aldershot Town. Zeid Hannachi and Prince Mbengui both returned on the bench, having missed the previous two games.

The Kingfishers also saw plenty of the ball early on too and Browne was forced into his first save of the game on 11 minutes when a corner was cleared out as far as skipper Nathan Jones and his strike was pushed away by the strong hands of the Woods new custodian. headtopics.com

But Thatcham continued to enjoy the better of the attacking play. Tingey made a good block in the area from a powerful strike after 22 minutes but three minutes later the home side took the lead. A corner was flighted in from the right and Josh Blackwood outjumped the defence to plant a firm header inside the post.

After 42 minutes, Hoath broke free again and was denied by a tremendous block from George Milner-Smith and just before half-time a cross was headed wide by the unmarked Christian Johnson. The Kingfishers went close to increasing their advantage after 56 minutes as Kyle Daniel-Spray raced down the left-flank and knocked in a cross which flashed dangerously across the face of the goal and clipped the crossbar before being cleared. headtopics.com

