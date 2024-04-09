Northern Ireland Women's Euro qualifier preparations hampered by illness

Northern Ireland 's preparations for their Women’s Euro qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday have been hampered after boss Tanya Oxtoby fell ill. The Irish FA confirmed on Monday that Oxtoby would not travel with the squad to Zenica for the game tomorrow afternoon due to sickness. The manager was one of a small number of squad members affected by the virus in the past week.

Oxtoby had travelled to Dublin on Saturday in preparation for the trip following Friday night's draw at home to Malta, but was deemed unwell to travel with Stuart McLaren now leading the team in their second qualifier

