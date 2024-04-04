Northern Ireland weather warning for wind issued by Met Office

A Northern Ireland weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office . The yellow warning will come into force at 8am on Saturday, April 6, and will remain in force until 10pm on the same day. The alert covers the entire region. If the storm is named, it will be known as Storm Kathleen . Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, and some spots will see 60 to 70 mph gusts.

READ MORE: NI Storm warning as very unsettled conditions forecast for weekend READ MORE: Remaining Bank Holidays in Northern Ireland after Easter Monday The Met Office said: "A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas this weekend." The forecaster added: "A deep area of low pressure, will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend. Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also likel

Northern Ireland Weather Warning Wind Met Office Storm Gusts Storm Kathleen

