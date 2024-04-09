Northern Ireland to Face Spain in Friendly Match

Northern Ireland will face Spain in a friendly match in Mallorca on June 8. The match will be part of Spain 's preparations for the Euro 2024 finals. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2007.

Northern Ireland will use the friendly as part of their preparations for the UEFA Nations League.

Northern Ireland Spain Friendly Match Euro 2024 UEFA Nations League

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Northern Ireland glamour friendly confirmed for June 8Northern Ireland will take on Spain in Mallorca this summer

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

The number of Organised Crime Gangs operating in Northern IrelandPolice say they have dismantled four organised crime gangs over the past year

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Northern Ireland teacher publishes his first book inspired by bedtime storiesA Northern Ireland teacher, Andrew Crooks, has written his first book titled 'My Amazing Bedroom' after being inspired by reading bedtime stories to his own children. The book is set to be published just in time for Easter.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Organised Crime Gangs Operating in Northern IrelandThere are believed to be between 55 and 80 organised crime gangs operating in Northern Ireland, involved in various illegal activities such as money laundering, fraud, terrorism, human trafficking, and drug dealing.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Weather Forecast for Northern IrelandThe Met Office has issued the weather forecast for Northern Ireland for the week ahead, with it looking like showery spells are set to continue. Rain and cloud are expected to dominate, but there could be some bright spells in between. Monday will be cloudy with light rain, while Tuesday will start dry and bright before rain arrives. Wednesday will be breezy with dry conditions and some bright spells in the morning.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

UK Space Agency funds project to monitor harmful blooms in Northern Ireland watersThe UK Space Agency has announced funding for a project to monitor harmful blooms in Northern Ireland waters, from the skies. The project aims to predict future outbreaks of harmful blooms and will also include the monitoring of seaweed production. The announcement was made at Space-Comm Expo in London.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »