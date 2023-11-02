Northern Ireland teacher pay: No extra money for rise, says department

Head teachers protested outside the Department of Education headquarters last month at not having had a pay rise in three yearsA teacher pay rise in England will not mean any extra money for teachers' pay in Northern Ireland, the Department of Education (DE) has confirmed.

Typically, the devolved administrations get additional money when a spending decision is made for England.a 6.5% rise for teachers in England for 2023/24Therefore there is no additional money for Stormont to help end the long-running stalemate over teachers' pay.

Separate official figures published on Wednesday suggest that a typical full-time public sector worker in Northern Ireland saw their real pay fall by more than 7% in the last year.Many teachers in England, Scotland and Wales now earn thousands of pounds more than their counterparts in Northern Ireland at the same grade. headtopics.com

For example, from September, new teachers in England earn £30,000 a year, probation-year teachers in Scotland more than £32,000 and new teachers in Wales just under £31,000.'Simply unaffordable'Some unions that represent non-teaching staff like school bus drivers, classroom assistants and catering staff are also taking industrial action.

BBC News NI understands teaching unions have continued to meet education management bodies like DE and the Education Authority (EA) to negotiate a pay rise.But the department has previously said it is "simply unaffordable" to give teachers a pay rise within 2023/24 education budget, which was cut from the previous year. headtopics.com

The department was asked by BBC News NI if the 6.5% pay increase in Northern Ireland would lead to a Barnett consequential of extra funding for Northern Ireland.

