Northern Ireland suffer last-gasp loss to Hungary

Northern Ireland conceded a last-minute winner as they lost 3-2 to Hungary in the Women's Nations League.

Substitute Caragh Hamilton headed home in the 81st minute but Dora Sule fired in from 35 yards two minutes later. Northern Ireland's players fell to their knees at the full-time whistle after a battling performance saw them leave Hungary empty handed.

The pressure kept coming as Northern Ireland struggled to get out of their own half, and there was another warning sign as Dora Zeller shot straight at Turner before Szabo's opener in the 18th minute. Rebecca Holloway produced two last-ditch blocks to stop Hungary adding to their tally, and Northern Ireland were fortunate not to concede a second when Zsanett Kajan fired a low effort off the post. headtopics.com

Simone Magill's superb penalty brought Northern Ireland level in the 89th minute but Nemeth's later winner meant Tanya Oxtoby's side went home empty handed Turner, who has been deputising in goal in the absence of the injured Jackie Burns, produced a superb save to tip Fenyvesi's long-range effort onto the woodwork and Papai should have done better after being played in, but the striker could only steer wide.

Northern Ireland's perseverance was rewarded when Hamilton, brought on minutes before, rose highest to head home Lauren Wade's cross and pull Oxtoby's side level.

Read more:

BBCNewsNI »

Watch: Hungary v Northern Ireland, plus Republic updatesLive video and text commentary as Northern Ireland travel to Hungary and the Republic of Ireland host Albania in the Women's Nations League qualifiers. Read more ⮕

Late drama as Hungary beat Northern IrelandHanna Nemeth scores a last-minute winner as Hungary defeat Northern Ireland 3-2 in the Women's Nations League in Gyor. Read more ⮕

NI suffer last-gasp defeat in Hungary as Republic dominateLive video and text commentary as Northern Ireland suffer a last-gasp defeat in Hungary and the Republic of Ireland dominate Albania in the Women's Nations League qualifiers. Read more ⮕

Danske Bank: 90% increase in profits in Northern IrelandThe bank records a pre-tax profit of £152m in the first nine months of this year, up 90% from last year. Read more ⮕

Same-sex adoption: ‘I never thought I’d be a parent in Northern Ireland'Paul and his husband Martin live in Belfast and adopted their son just before the Covid pandemic. Read more ⮕

Brexit: Northern Ireland vets' strike will affect animal checks at portsThe strike will mean some products will need to be shipped through Dublin rather than Belfast. Read more ⮕