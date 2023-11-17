Northern Ireland suffer 4-0 defeat to Finland in Euro qualifiers

Northern Ireland crashed to a 4-0 defeat to Finland in the Euro qualifiers on Friday night. Trailing 1-0 at the break through Joel Pohjanpalo's penalty, Michael O'Neill's side conceded another three after the break to slump ao another miserable loss in Group H. Daniel Hakans doubled Finland's lead in the 48th minute, and then substitute Teemu Pukki turned the screw with a goal of his own in the 74th minute, and then teeing up Robin Lod for the fourth in the 88th minute.

It means Northern Ireland have picked up just two wins from nine games in the current campaign, the double success coming against group minnows San Marino. Rangers winger Ross McCausland and West Ham United defender Michael Forbes both made their senior debuts, two positives in a disappointing night in Helsinki.Another night to forget for Northern Ireland who slump to another Euro qualifying defeat. Goals from Joel Pohjanpalo (penalty), Daniel Hakans, Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod saw Finland to their wi

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BELFASTLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BELFASTLİVE: £70m investment fund announced for small businesses in Northern IrelandThe British Business Bank has announced a £70m investment fund for small businesses in Northern Ireland . The fund aims to increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for smaller businesses and support start-ups that may have struggled to access finance elsewhere.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BBCNEWSNI: Thousands of non-teaching staff go on strike in Northern Ireland schoolsClassroom assistants, bus drivers, catering staff, cleaners and other support workers have gone on strike in Northern Ireland schools, demanding higher wages. The Department of Education (DE) states that it cannot increase wages due to budget constraints.

Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Scotland draws 2-2 with Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifiersScotland crawled to a 2-2 draw with Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, but it won't matter much as they have already qualified for the summer tournament.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Scotland salvage late draw against Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifierScotland managed to secure a point in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia thanks to a late goal by Lawrence Shankland. Despite already qualifying for the tournament, Scotland's coach Steve Clarke wanted his team to perform well. After falling behind early in the match, Scotland equalized through Scott McTominay, but Georgia regained the lead with another goal by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

BBCNEWS: Shankland's late equaliser saves Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifierLawrence Shankland's equaliser was his first Scotland goal in four years and 34 days, since netting against San Marino in October 2019. Scotland kept their hopes of topping their Euro 2024 qualifying group alive with a late draw in Georgia.

Source: BBCNews | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Lakeland Dairies to Close Three Facilities, Cutting JobsLakeland Dairies has announced plans to close three of its facilities, including one in Northern Ireland , over the next 16 months in order to cut overhead expenses. About 78 jobs will be impacted.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »