Northern Ireland's Stand-In Boss Proud of Team's Victory in Euro 2025 Qualifier

Stand-in boss Stuart McLaren expresses pride in Northern Ireland after a 3-1 victory in Bosnia-Herzegovina . McLaren led the team for the Euro 2025 qualifier in the absence of manager Tanya Oxtoby , who was unwell. This win marks Northern Ireland 's first victory in Euro 2025 qualifying and helps overcome the disappointment of their previous draw with Malta. Despite challenging circumstances, including adverse weather conditions, McLaren commends the team's work ethic , playing style , and unity.

Oxtoby, although unable to attend the game due to illness, maintained constant communication with her coaching team

