Northern Ireland's Film and TV Industry Thriving

It is no secret that Northern Ireland is the place to be at the moment in terms of the film and TV industry. Huge film studios, streaming giants like Netflix and serious homegrown talent can't get enough of our wee country and we enjoy seeing it shown off on the big and small screen. Its success is not only a testament to our fantastic actors but the incredible writers, directors, producers and crew behind the scenes making unmissable films and shows.

Read more: Blue Lights creator explains important reason for character's death in series 1 It would be impossible to list all the amazing things that have been filmed here but we have rounded up a few films and series to watch if you fancy seeing Northern Ireland on your screen this weekend. Blue Lights A BBC police drama filmed and set in Belfast following three probationary police officers navigating life and work in the PSNI, written by local talents Declan Lawn and Adam Patterso

Northern Ireland Film TV Industry Studios Netflix Talent Actors Writers Directors Producers Crew Blue Lights Police Drama Belfast PSNI

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

God Save the King booed by Scotland fans as Northern Ireland anthem drowned outSteve Clarke's side are warming up for Euro 2024 with a clash against Michael O'Neill's men.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Shoddy Scotland booed off as grim Northern Ireland defeatSteve Clarke's side turned in a toothless performance as they fell to a 1-0 defeat with Germany just around the corner.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Andy Robertson: Liverpool defender injured during Scotland's match against Northern IrelandAndy Robertson was forced off with an ankle injury during Scotland's friendly with Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Things to do with the kids across Northern Ireland this EasterIt won't be long until the Easter Bunny visits Northern Ireland

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Scotland vs Northern Ireland predictions as Euro 2024 preparations step upRecord Sport's writers are confident tonight is the night a dreary run comes to an end.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scotland 'very much the bar' for Northern IrelandAhead of Tuesday's friendly at Hampden Park, Michael O'Neill says Euro 2024-bound Scotland are 'very much the bar' for Northern Ireland to reach.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »