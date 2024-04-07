Northern Ireland's Clean Air Strategy Nearing Completion

It looks like Northern Ireland ’s long-awaited clean air strategy could be close to completion. But why is it so important, you ask? Well, it will hopefully tackle the amount of air pollution we all breathe in from chimneys, car exhausts, industry and go some way to reducing the amount of greenhouse gases we all have a hand in sending up into the atmosphere. For a long time now we have all been breathing in fumes that are just downright bad for us.
Read more: The Earth's Corr: Stormont air and water quality mess leaves sour taste Read more: MOT tests on diesel cars before High Court When I take a stroll on colder days, it’s hard to ignore the smoke wafting through the air and I live near the sea, where bracing winds go some way to blowing it away. But as it stands, we are among the many countries worldwide that do not meet World Health Organisation clean air standards and it is harming our health. What we burn at home, in cars and emit from businesses sends tiny harmful particles into the air called PM2.5s and PM10s, that when breathed in can cause all manor of illnesses, from asthma to cancer. So with people across the country now being warned ‘one in two of us’ will get cancer in our lifetimes, tackling issues like air pollution are no brainer and will go some way to reducing the millions spent on treatment. Prevention is better than cure, after al
