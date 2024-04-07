Northern Ireland's Clean Air Strategy Nearing Completion

It looks like Northern Ireland ’s long-awaited clean air strategy could be close to completion. But why is it so important, you ask? Well, it will hopefully tackle the amount of air pollution we all breathe in from chimneys, car exhausts, industry and go some way to reducing the amount of greenhouse gases we all have a hand in sending up into the atmosphere. For a long time now we have all been breathing in fumes that are just downright bad for us.

Read more: The Earth's Corr: Stormont air and water quality mess leaves sour taste Read more: MOT tests on diesel cars before High Court When I take a stroll on colder days, it’s hard to ignore the smoke wafting through the air and I live near the sea, where bracing winds go some way to blowing it away. But as it stands, we are among the many countries worldwide that do not meet World Health Organisation clean air standards and it is harming our health. What we burn at home, in cars and emit from businesses sends tiny harmful particles into the air called PM2.5s and PM10s, that when breathed in can cause all manor of illnesses, from asthma to cancer. So with people across the country now being warned ‘one in two of us’ will get cancer in our lifetimes, tackling issues like air pollution are no brainer and will go some way to reducing the millions spent on treatment. Prevention is better than cure, after al

Northern Ireland Clean Air Strategy Air Pollution Greenhouse Gases World Health Organisation Public Health

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spring-Clean Your CV and Apply for These Jobs in Northern IrelandNow is a great time to spring-clean your CV and put your best foot forward. There are plenty of jobs available in the Northern Ireland jobs market, including account manager positions in the chilled and frozen food sales industry.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spotTeam Penske’s Scott McLaughlin says that clean air made the key difference to finishing runner-up result in the One Million Dollar Challenge at Thermal Club on Sunday.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Never clean your air fryer again with these reusable linersAir fryers have become a staple in homes around the UK, loved for cooking quick and healthy meals, but by using silicone liners, they're much easier to keep clean!

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Keir Starmer praises Sadiq Khan's push for clean air after ULEZ controversySir Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan put on a display of strengthened ties at the London mayor's re-election campaign launch, following differences on policies including air pollution.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Doubts raised over Sadiq Khan's clean air claimsLondoners will not see data about the impact of expanding Ulez in outer London before the May vote.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

The Earth's Corr: NI's clean air strategy must be based on WHO guidelines‘One in two of us’ will get cancer in our lifetimes... so tackling issues like air pollution are a no brainer

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »