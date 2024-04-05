Northern Ireland prepares for Storm Kathleen

With Storm Kathleen expected to bring strong winds on Saturday and a yellow Met Office warning in place, people in Northern Ireland are being urged to stay safe. Multi-agency partners including the PSNI, NIE, Stormont's Department for Infrastructure and other emergency response and public sector organisations have met to prepare for Storm Kathleen . Staff from all agencies are monitoring the situation and making preparations to respond to any impacts.
READ MORE: Met Office updates NI weather warning as Storm Kathleen to hit READ MORE: NI weather warning in place as Storm Kathleen officially named Earlier on Friday, the Met Office updated its yellow weather warning for all of Northern Ireland as Storm Kathleen is set to bring "a spell of very windy weather". The yellow alert begins at 8am on Saturday and will remain in force until 10p
Storm Kathleen to Bring Rain and Wind to UK and IrelandRain and wind weather warnings have been issued with much of the UK and Ireland set to be hit by Storm Kathleen. Blustery conditions are set to arrive on Friday as the storm, named by the Met Eireann, the Irish Meteorological Service, rolls in. Gusts of 50mph are “expected quite widely” on Saturday, while some exposed areas, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70mph gusts with large waves also likely, the Met Office said. Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season, and becomes only the second to reach the letter K, after Storm Katie in March 2016. Saturday will experience “unseasonably wet and windy” conditions, including heavy rain across parts of Scotland and potential outbreaks across western parts and North East England, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said. However, temperatures will be mild, despite the wind and rain, he added: “There is a good chance we could see highs of 20C which would be the first time we have seen 20C this year.
