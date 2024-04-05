Northern Ireland prepares for Storm Kathleen

With Storm Kathleen expected to bring strong winds on Saturday and a yellow Met Office warning in place, people in Northern Ireland are being urged to stay safe. Multi-agency partners including the PSNI, NIE, Stormont's Department for Infrastructure and other emergency response and public sector organisations have met to prepare for Storm Kathleen . Staff from all agencies are monitoring the situation and making preparations to respond to any impacts.

READ MORE: Met Office updates NI weather warning as Storm Kathleen to hit READ MORE: NI weather warning in place as Storm Kathleen officially named Earlier on Friday, the Met Office updated its yellow weather warning for all of Northern Ireland as Storm Kathleen is set to bring "a spell of very windy weather". The yellow alert begins at 8am on Saturday and will remain in force until 10p

