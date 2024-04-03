Northern Ireland Police Gain Understanding of Autism

Police in Northern Ireland have had a major learning experience after taking a walk in the steps of those with autism, the chief constable has said. Jon Boutcher was among 120 PSNI officers to get a glimpse into the world of the neurologically diverse ahead of Autism Acceptance Week.
The chief constable said those with autism have been “failed” in the past due to a lack of understanding of such conditions.
Some 120 officers, including Chief Constable Jon Boutcher took part in a virtual reality experience ahead of Autism Acceptance Week.
The virtual reality experience simulates being brought into custody, including sensory aspects like lights, noises, smells, and textures.
