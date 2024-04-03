Northern Ireland Police Gain Understanding of Autism

Police in Northern Ireland have had a major learning experience after taking a walk in the steps of those with autism, the chief constable has said. Jon Boutcher was among 120 PSNI officers to get a glimpse into the world of the neurologically diverse ahead of Autism Acceptance Week.

The chief constable said those with autism have been “failed” in the past due to a lack of understanding of such conditions.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Police in Northern Ireland experience autism through virtual realityPolice officers in Northern Ireland have gained insight into the world of autism through a virtual reality experience. The initiative, developed by individuals with autism, aims to increase understanding and empathy towards those with neurological differences. The chief constable highlighted the past failures in understanding autism and emphasized the importance of initiatives like this. The virtual reality experience simulates being brought into custody, including sensory aspects like lights, noises, smells, and textures.

