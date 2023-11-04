Northern Ireland Mum Battles Stage 4 Cancer

A Northern Ireland mum has hailed her medical team for their support as she battles stage 4 cancer. Mary Toner was 44 when she was first diagnosed with primary breast cancer, stage 2 with lymph node involvement, in February 2010. Ten years later, in April 2020, the Dungiven woman was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer in the stomach. After Mary's first diagnosis she had a mastectomy, six months of chemotherapy and 25 sessions of radiotherapy

. She said symptoms she experienced for her primary breast cancer were "a very large lump and pain in her armpit". She had been for a mammogram three years previously as she had felt a lump but was told that she just had “lumpy breasts”. These “lumps” formed into one very large tumour over the three years. She now understands that she has a type of cancer called Lobular Breast Cancer, which is hard to detect on mammograms. Mary told Belfast Live: "I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in my stomach in April 2020, aged 54. It is stage 4 and incurable with spread now to the bladder. "I have undergone a range of oral and intravenous chemotherapy treatments, all of which have failed until my current treatment which is keeping the disease stabl

