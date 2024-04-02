Northern Ireland Manager Excited for Euro 2025 Qualifying

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby is excited for the start of Euro 2025 qualifying. After retaining their place in League B, Northern Ireland will face Malta in their opener before travelling to Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The qualifying format is based off the Women's Nations League.
