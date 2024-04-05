Northern Ireland fishing fleet district calls for relaxed immigration laws

The biggest fishing fleet district in Northern Ireland is set to urge the UK government to relax its immigration laws due to a "severe shortage of seasonal workers ". Newry , Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) is home to two major fishing harbours at Kilkeel and Ardglass . Concerns have been raised about of a lack of staff available to the fishing ports due to Brexit restrictions on how long EU workers can stay in Northern Ireland .

Mournes Sinn Fein rep, Michael Rice will bring forward the motion. It reads: "This council recognises the acute pressures that the fisheries and aquaculture industries are currently under as a consequence of the severe shortage of seasonal workers. "This council calls on the UK government to relax immigration rules to allow for visas for seasonal aquaculture to aid local businesses to acquire necessary workers

