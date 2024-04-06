Northern Ireland disappointed with goalless draw against Malta

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby expressed disappointment after a goalless draw with Malta in Euro 2025 qualifying. Despite dominating possession, Northern Ireland failed to find a breakthrough. The team now looks ahead to their second qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina .

