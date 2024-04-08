Northamptonshire Walkers Find New Challenge with Peak Visor App

Walking was the saving grace for plenty of Northamptonshire locals throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and for many, it's a passion that has followed them out of lockdown. This was proved by the take-off of the Facebook group Northamptonshire Walks, which now has almost 30,000 members.

From rivers and valleys to canals and villages, there are walks to suit all abilities in the Rose of the Shires, but for some, there's nothing quite like a good hike up a hill, with a stunning view as your reward. READ MORE: Northamptonshire beauty spot blighted with 16 empty vodka bottles Northamptonshire has a variety of different landscapes, with rolling countryside and historic towns, but it's safe to say it's not famous for its hills. However, there is something that could help local ramblers looking for a challenge. The mobile app Peak Visor has listed more than 70 peaks in Northamptonshire, including the most prominent (aptly named) Big Hill. It’s no Scafell Pike, but it still has an elevation of 774 feet. The app shows a GPS marker of where the peak is, and offers information such as the prominence of a hill and its nearest higher neighbour. For more stories about what's on in Northamptonshire, click here. Some hill summits are on private property or on land where there is no public right of way, so be sure to gain permission from the landowner before embarking on your hik

Northamptonshire Walkers Hiking Peak Visor App Peaks Big Hill Countryside Landscapes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NorthamptonUK / 🏆 99. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ocon: Visor tear-off cost likely points finish to Alpine F1 teamEsteban Ocon believes that he was in contention for a top 10 finish in the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix before a visor tear-off triggered an unplanned pitstop.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Latest Northamptonshire news & local news from Northants LiveThe latest local news from Northamptonshire and the East Midlands. Find out what's going on in and around Northamptonshire including Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and more.

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

Hundreds of dog walkers gather at Askham Bryan College for the Great British Dog WalkThe Great British Dog Walk, a popular charity walk run by national assistance dog charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, is back for a ninth year and will be taking place at Askham Bryan College, York, for the first time on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Don't use 'Comfi' baby walkers due to injury dangersYour baby could be endangered by now-recalled Comfi Baby Infant Walkers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned Thursday.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

The posher alternative to Birmingham that’s a paradise for walkersThe West Midlands town is home to cultural events such as Crufts and Gardeners’ World Live

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Six brands including Walkers & Nestle bringing out ‘heavenly’ new flavours & ‘perfect’ items that are twist...The nostalgic food items making a comeback

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »