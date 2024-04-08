Northamptonshire Walkers Find New Challenge with Peak Visor App

Walking was the saving grace for plenty of Northamptonshire locals throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and for many, it's a passion that has followed them out of lockdown. This was proved by the take-off of the Facebook group Northamptonshire Walks, which now has almost 30,000 members.
From rivers and valleys to canals and villages, there are walks to suit all abilities in the Rose of the Shires, but for some, there's nothing quite like a good hike up a hill, with a stunning view as your reward. READ MORE: Northamptonshire beauty spot blighted with 16 empty vodka bottles Northamptonshire has a variety of different landscapes, with rolling countryside and historic towns, but it's safe to say it's not famous for its hills. However, there is something that could help local ramblers looking for a challenge. The mobile app Peak Visor has listed more than 70 peaks in Northamptonshire, including the most prominent (aptly named) Big Hill. It’s no Scafell Pike, but it still has an elevation of 774 feet. The app shows a GPS marker of where the peak is, and offers information such as the prominence of a hill and its nearest higher neighbour. For more stories about what's on in Northamptonshire, click here. Some hill summits are on private property or on land where there is no public right of way, so be sure to gain permission from the landowner before embarking on your hik
