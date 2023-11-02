Northamptonshire mum's ashes stolen in farm burglary

Sophie Edmondson (left) believed her mother (right) would be "furious" with the theft at Wicken, which is between Milton Keynes and BuckinghamSophie Edmondson discovered a building on her farm in at the village Wicken, Northamptonshire, had been burgled on Sunday afternoon.

She said it appeared thieves arrived on the land, half of which is in Buckinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday morning.Ms Edmondson's mother, Hannah Aquarone, died in 2017 with pancreatic cancer.Before her death she designed and commissioned a wooden urn decorated with carvings of her favourite flowers, name and two mice to represent her and her husband."The heart-breaking bit is we can't give her what she wanted and that's absolutely devastating," she added.

Northamptonshire Police said two offenders arrived at the property on Wicken Park Road between 01:00 and 03:00 BST on Saturday in a white van, believed to be a Ford Transit or Mercedes Sprinter. The duo broke into the unoccupied home, which is under renovation, as well as the outbuilding where the victim's belongings were being stored.They added: "Any burglary is distressing but the theft of something as personal as a loved one's ashes is truly awful."Other items taken from the property included a TV, jewellery box and cleaning products. headtopics.com

Although Ms Edmondson remained hopeful the urn would be returned, she did not believe it would be likely. She believed the urn was mistaken for something valuable like a jewellery box and the thieves would have quickly discarded it when they discovered what it was.

"The worst thought would be that they just dumped her somewhere on the side of a road; I dread to think where it is," she said. headtopics.com

