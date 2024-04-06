Northamptonshire Home to Cold War Nuclear Bunkers

Northamptonshire is home to several Cold War nuclear bunkers according to underground structure experts. There are 20 dotted across the county with all of them built to a similar design structure. Officially called Royal Observer Corps (ROC) Monitoring Posts , they consist of a 14-foot-deep access shaft, a toilet/store and a monitoring room. The posts were constructed as a result of the Corps' nuclear reporting role and operated by volunteers during the Cold War between 1955 and 1991.
Half the posts were closed in 1968 during a reorganisation of the ROC and several others shut over the next 40 years as a result of structural difficulties. They were prone to issues such as flooding and vandalism with the final ones decommissioned in 1991 after the break up of the Soviet Union
Northamptonshire Cold War Nuclear Bunkers Royal Observer Corps Monitoring Posts
